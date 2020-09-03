Gov. Holcomb visits Clarksville, New Albany to talk about area’s new projects

Later Holcomb took the stage at the Grand in New Albany to announce the state’s plan to roll out the second phase of Next Level Connections. Indiana invested $100 million in the program to help more Hoosiers have access to reliable internet. The state initially spent $28 million rolling out the first phase to 18 counties across Indiana. The second phase cost $51 million and extended the program to 14 additional counties. The governor said he hopes to eventually roll out a third phase with the remaining funds sometime in the future.