Gov. Holcomb visits Clarksville, New Albany to talk about area’s new projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb made two stops in Southern Indiana on Thursday to walk along a brand-new trail project and announce the second phase of a $100 million program to expand the state’s internet access.
Gov. Holcomb cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the discovery trail in Clarksville. The town transformed two miles of abandoned railroad track into a walking trail with the help of a $840,800 grant from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
The discovery trail has been four years in the making; the town officially broke ground on the project last year.
The governor said the trail will do more than just improve the quality of life for the people of Clarksville, it will also draw new businesses and people to the area.
“Folks are waking up every day on the other side of the river, and they’re swimming across to the promise land,” Holcomb said, “and they don’t go back.”
Holcomb said he hopes to eventually expand Indiana’s trail system enough to connect the northern part of the state to Clarksville.
“That’s a lofty goal, but it’s going to happen because of projects like this,” Holcomb said.
Later Holcomb took the stage at the Grand in New Albany to announce the state’s plan to roll out the second phase of Next Level Connections. Indiana invested $100 million in the program to help more Hoosiers have access to reliable internet. The state initially spent $28 million rolling out the first phase to 18 counties across Indiana. The second phase cost $51 million and extended the program to 14 additional counties. The governor said he hopes to eventually roll out a third phase with the remaining funds sometime in the future.
“It’s more important than ever, living through the last number of months when so many people have had to change their lifestyles, how they go to work; how their children are learning,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb remained optimistic about the state’s economy and future, citing the unemployment rate which has improved by nearly 10 percent since people have begun to go back to work.
“We do have that momentum; we just can’t ever take our eye off those that folks that are still struggling,” Holcomb said. “We have to make sure that we’re scaling them up as well and getting them off the sideline and back into work.”
