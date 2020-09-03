Judson Hoover: Man accused of killing his wife admits guilt

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The body of a woman who police believe was murdered by her husband was discovered inside of a storage shed, investigators said.
Rebecca Hoover, 38, was discovered in a storage shed that was rented by her husband, 50-year-old Judson Hoover, New Albany Police Department chief Todd Bailey and Floyd County prosecutor Chris Lane revealed during a news conference Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon, WAVE 3 News’ Elizabeth Pace reported that Judson Hoover pleaded guilty.
Rebecca Hoover was reported missing on Aug. 2, New Albany police said.
Later that month, one of the Hoover’s children told a school counselor that his father had killed his mother.
Bailey said after that, investigators recovered evidence and information that indicated Judson Hoover was likely responsible for her death.
Officers searched the Hoover home and found what appeared to be blood spatter on the bottom set of steps leading to the basement, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Aug. 28, officers in New Albany received a search warrant for a storage unit on Mount Tabor Road. According to the affidavit, the unit smelled of a decomposing body.
Police said video surveillance showed Judson Hoover moving what appeared to be a body on Aug. 4, minutes after police searched his home. The same surveillance camera showed Judson Hoover moving a 55-gallon container from the storage unit using a rented Dodge Caravan on Aug. 28.
On Aug. 31, the probable cause affidavit states officers searched a storage unit rented by Judson Hoover on Strawberry Lane in Louisville. Inside the unit police found Rebecca Hoover’s body inside of a 55-gallon container.
Lane said they believe her death occurred around Aug. 2.
Judson Hoover has been arrested and booked in Floyd County Jail.
