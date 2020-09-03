King Louis XVI removed due to ’safety concerns’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The King Louis XVI statue located in downtown Louisville is being removed due the safety concerns, according to the Mayor’s Press office.
Crews began working to remove the statue, which is located at 6th and Jefferson streets, around 7 a.m. Thursday.
City officials said the decision to remove the statue was made because of the statues condition. They are concerned further destruction could cause the statue to injure people in the area.
The marble statue has sustained recent damage from spray paint, surface abrasion cleaning and breakage on the arms and feet. Officials said due to the condition and material, the statue cannot be cleaned and restored on site.
The statue will be taken to a city storage facility.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.