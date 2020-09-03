LIST: Kentucky Oaks winners

The Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2020, at Churchill Downs. (Source: Provided)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 9:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Below is a list of every Kentucky Oaks winner since the first race in 1875.

  • 2019 Serengeti Empress
  • 2018 Monomoy Girl
  • 2017 Abel Tasman
  • 2016 Cathryn Sophia
  • 2015 Lovely Maria
  • 2014 Untapable
  • 2013 Princess of Sylmar
  • 2012 Believe You Can
  • 2011 Plum Pretty
  • 2010 Blind Luck
  • 2009 Rachel Alexandra
  • 2008 Proud Spell
  • 2007 Rags to Riches
  • 2006 Lemons Forever
  • 2005 Summerly
  • 2004 Ashado
  • 2003 Bird Town
  • 2002 Farda Amiga
  • 2001 Flute
  • 2000 Secret Status
  • 1999 Silverbulletday
  • 1998 Keeper Hill
  • 1997 Blushing K. D.
  • 1996 Pike Place Dancer
  • 1995 Gal in a Ruckus
  • 1994 Sardula
  • 1993 Dispute
  • 1992 Luv Me Luv Me Not
  • 1991 Lite Light
  • 1990 Seaside Attraction
  • 1989 Open Mind
  • 1988 Goodbye Halo
  • 1987 Buryyourbelief
  • 1986 Tiffany Lass
  • 1985 Fran’s Valentine
  • 1984 Lucky Lucky Lucky
  • 1983 Princess Rooney
  • 1982 Blush With Pride
  • 1981 Heavenly Cause
  • 1980 Bold ’n Determined
  • 1979 Davona Dale
  • 1978 White Star Line
  • 1977 Sweet Alliance
  • 1976 Optimistic Gal
  • 1975 Sun and Snow
  • 1974 Quaze Quilt
  • 1973 Bag of Tunes
  • 1972 Susan’s Girl
  • 1971 Silent Beauty
  • 1970 Lady Vi-E.
  • 1969 Hail to Patsy
  • 1968 Dark Mirage
  • 1967 Nancy Jr.
  • 1966 Native Street
  • 1965 Amerivan
  • 1964 Blue Norther
  • 1963 Sally Ship
  • 1962 Cicada
  • 1961 My Portrait
  • 1960 Make Sail
  • 1959 Wedlock (1st div)
  • 1959 Hidden Talent(2nddiv)
  • 1958 Bug Brush
  • 1957 Lori-El
  • 1956 Princess Turia
  • 1955 Lalun
  • 1954 Fascinator
  • 1953 Bubbley
  • 1952 Real Delight
  • 1951 How
  • 1950 Ari’s Mona
  • 1949 Wistful
  • 1948 Challe Anne
  • 1947 Blue Grass
  • 1946 First Page
  • 1945 Come and Go
  • 1944 Canina
  • 1943 Nellie L.
  • 1942 Miss Dogwood
  • 1941 Valdina Myth
  • 1940 Inscolassie
  • 1939 Flying Lill
  • 1938 Flying Lee
  • 1937 Mars Shield
  • 1936 Two Bob
  • 1935 Paradisical
  • 1934 Fiji
  • 1933 Barn Swallow
  • 1932 Suntica
  • 1931 Cousin Jo
  • 1930 Alcibiades
  • 1929 Rose of Sharon
  • 1928 Easter Stockings
  • 1927 Mary Jane
  • 1926 Black Maria
  • 1925 Deeming
  • 1924 Princess Doreen**
  • 1923 Untidy
  • 1922 Startle
  • 1921 Nancy Lee
  • 1920 Lorraine
  • 1919 Lillian Shaw
  • 1918 Viva America
  • 1917 *Sunbonnet
  • 1916 Kathleen
  • 1915 Waterblossom
  • 1914 Bronzewing
  • 1913 Cream
  • 1912 Flamma
  • 1911 Bettie Sue
  • 1910 Samaria
  • 1909 Floreal
  • 1908 Ellen-a-Dale
  • 1907 Wing Ting
  • 1906 King’s Daughter
  • 1905 Janeta
  • 1904 Audience
  • 1903 Lemco
  • 1902 Wainamoinen
  • 1901 Lady Schorr
  • 1900 Etta
  • 1899 Rush
  • 1898 Crocket
  • 1897 White Frost
  • 1896 Souffle
  • 1895 Voladora
  • 1894 Selika
  • 1893 Monrovia
  • 1892 Miss Dixie
  • 1891 Miss Hawkins
  • 1890 English Lady
  • 1889 Jewel Ban
  • 1888 Ten Penny
  • 1887 Florimore
  • 1886 Pure Rye
  • 1885 Lizzie Dwyer
  • 1884 Modesty
  • 1883 Vera
  • 1882 Katie Creel
  • 1881 Lucy May
  • 1880 Longitude
  • 1879 Liahtunah
  • 1878 Belle of Nelson
  • 1877 Felicia
  • 1876 Neecy Hale
  • 1875 Vinaigrette

