LIST: Kentucky Oaks winners

Below is a list of every Kentucky Oaks winner since the first race in 1875.
- 2019 Serengeti Empress
- 2018 Monomoy Girl
- 2017 Abel Tasman
- 2016 Cathryn Sophia
- 2015 Lovely Maria
- 2014 Untapable
- 2013 Princess of Sylmar
- 2012 Believe You Can
- 2011 Plum Pretty
- 2010 Blind Luck
- 2009 Rachel Alexandra
- 2008 Proud Spell
- 2007 Rags to Riches
- 2006 Lemons Forever
- 2005 Summerly
- 2004 Ashado
- 2003 Bird Town
- 2002 Farda Amiga
- 2001 Flute
- 2000 Secret Status
- 1999 Silverbulletday
- 1998 Keeper Hill
- 1997 Blushing K. D.
- 1996 Pike Place Dancer
- 1995 Gal in a Ruckus
- 1994 Sardula
- 1993 Dispute
- 1992 Luv Me Luv Me Not
- 1991 Lite Light
- 1990 Seaside Attraction
- 1989 Open Mind
- 1988 Goodbye Halo
- 1987 Buryyourbelief
- 1986 Tiffany Lass
- 1985 Fran’s Valentine
- 1984 Lucky Lucky Lucky
- 1983 Princess Rooney
- 1982 Blush With Pride
- 1981 Heavenly Cause
- 1980 Bold ’n Determined
- 1979 Davona Dale
- 1978 White Star Line
- 1977 Sweet Alliance
- 1976 Optimistic Gal
- 1975 Sun and Snow
- 1974 Quaze Quilt
- 1973 Bag of Tunes
- 1972 Susan’s Girl
- 1971 Silent Beauty
- 1970 Lady Vi-E.
- 1969 Hail to Patsy
- 1968 Dark Mirage
- 1967 Nancy Jr.
- 1966 Native Street
- 1965 Amerivan
- 1964 Blue Norther
- 1963 Sally Ship
- 1962 Cicada
- 1961 My Portrait
- 1960 Make Sail
- 1959 Wedlock (1st div)
- 1959 Hidden Talent(2nddiv)
- 1958 Bug Brush
- 1957 Lori-El
- 1956 Princess Turia
- 1955 Lalun
- 1954 Fascinator
- 1953 Bubbley
- 1952 Real Delight
- 1951 How
- 1950 Ari’s Mona
- 1949 Wistful
- 1948 Challe Anne
- 1947 Blue Grass
- 1946 First Page
- 1945 Come and Go
- 1944 Canina
- 1943 Nellie L.
- 1942 Miss Dogwood
- 1941 Valdina Myth
- 1940 Inscolassie
- 1939 Flying Lill
- 1938 Flying Lee
- 1937 Mars Shield
- 1936 Two Bob
- 1935 Paradisical
- 1934 Fiji
- 1933 Barn Swallow
- 1932 Suntica
- 1931 Cousin Jo
- 1930 Alcibiades
- 1929 Rose of Sharon
- 1928 Easter Stockings
- 1927 Mary Jane
- 1926 Black Maria
- 1925 Deeming
- 1924 Princess Doreen**
- 1923 Untidy
- 1922 Startle
- 1921 Nancy Lee
- 1920 Lorraine
- 1919 Lillian Shaw
- 1918 Viva America
- 1917 *Sunbonnet
- 1916 Kathleen
- 1915 Waterblossom
- 1914 Bronzewing
- 1913 Cream
- 1912 Flamma
- 1911 Bettie Sue
- 1910 Samaria
- 1909 Floreal
- 1908 Ellen-a-Dale
- 1907 Wing Ting
- 1906 King’s Daughter
- 1905 Janeta
- 1904 Audience
- 1903 Lemco
- 1902 Wainamoinen
- 1901 Lady Schorr
- 1900 Etta
- 1899 Rush
- 1898 Crocket
- 1897 White Frost
- 1896 Souffle
- 1895 Voladora
- 1894 Selika
- 1893 Monrovia
- 1892 Miss Dixie
- 1891 Miss Hawkins
- 1890 English Lady
- 1889 Jewel Ban
- 1888 Ten Penny
- 1887 Florimore
- 1886 Pure Rye
- 1885 Lizzie Dwyer
- 1884 Modesty
- 1883 Vera
- 1882 Katie Creel
- 1881 Lucy May
- 1880 Longitude
- 1879 Liahtunah
- 1878 Belle of Nelson
- 1877 Felicia
- 1876 Neecy Hale
- 1875 Vinaigrette
