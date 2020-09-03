New Albany looks to relocate residents, demolish Riverview Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of problems, the New Albany Housing Authority announced plans to apply to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for approval to relocate all residents and demolish Riverview Towers.
NAHA Executive Director David Duggins said residents will be able to transfer into NAHA property, or apply for a tenant-protection voucher and move somewhere else. Duggins said there are more than enough vacancies in the NAHA system to provide each resident with a new home.
On Thursday, Duggins explained the situation to residents via Zoom. After the call, he drove to the building to answer questions in person.
“We are committed to making sure that every person here if they choose to stay in the Housing Authority properties, they have a location,” Duggins said. “If they choose to take a tenant-protection voucher, we will help them through that entire process and even help them move their furniture cross-country if that’s what it takes.”
Some Riverview Towers residents told WAVE 3 News the building’s condition has diminished over the years.
Mechelle Trabue said it’s evident the building is not the same one she moved in nearly four years ago.
“I want to move,” Trabue said. “They had a lot of things to offer when I first moved here. But now it’s all gone.”
Riley McKim, another resident, said as long in principle it’s a good idea to demolish the building. He just hopes the situation works out as Duggins explained.
“If they got to shut the building down, then they ain’t got a choice, but to put us where we want to go,” McKim said. “A lot of people don’t go back in no more high-rise.”
According to a press release, the decision is due to multiple issues with the facility over the years, including major damage sustained from multiple fires and utility failures. A few years ago, the tower had to be evacuated due to fire damage, with residents living in hotels for over 30 days while some repairs were made, however, the tower was unable to be fully repaired from this damage.
Duggins said a long-term repair would cost millions and do not make sense financially when compared to other options.
Duggins also said at present, several units are vacant, making the building even less safe for tenants.
“Really during this time, it’s the best move because the building is no longer adequately protecting and being a service to our residents here and we know we can put them in a better location that will be,” Duggins said.
According to NAHA, the 16-story tower, which is located at 500 Scribner Drive and currently houses 69 residents, was constructed in 1974 with 164 residential units.
Pending approval of the demolition by HUD, Riverview Tower residents will receive at least 90 days advance written notice of the required move and assistance with moving expenses. Duggins told WAVE 3 News he expects residents to be out of the building in the next six to eight months. He said demolition could come in late 2021 or early 2022.
NAHA has set up an email and phone number – Riverviewquestions@nahain.com and (812) 206-2033 – specifically to address questions and concerns from residents.
