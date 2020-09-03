OAKS FORECAST: Pleasant weather for the holiday weekend

- OAKS & DERBY: Less-humid with increasing sunshine
- LABOR DAY: Trending drier and warmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s patchy fog will dissipate by mid-morning as our small rain chance shifts south along with the cold front. Upper-level clouds remain overhead through most of the day but sunshine will still be able to make it through as highs reach near 80°.
Residual clouds break up through the evening leaving us clear and cool overnight. Lows fall into the 50s by early Saturday morning.
Derby Day on Saturday features plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Don’t forget to watch the race live around 6 pm on WAVE 3 News! Saturday night looks mainly clear with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Sunny skies remain on Sunday and Labor Day as highs gradually increase. By Monday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s. Dry conditions remain throughout the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.