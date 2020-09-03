Portion of roadway collapses in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Crews blocked off Bunsen Parkway Thursday morning after discovering a portion of the road was missing, according to Jeffersontown dispatchers.
The issue was discovered in the 10200 block of Bunsen Parkway, near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Drivers in the area should find another way to get to their destination.
Flooding is also a concern in Jeffersontown on Chenoweth Run Road between Taylorsville and Old Taylorsville roads because Chenoweth Run Creek is overflowing.
