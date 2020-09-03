Protesters gather at Bader’s Food Mart after former clerk allegedly shoots customer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters gathered at Bader’s Food Mart in downtown Louisville Thursday night after an employee, who has since been fired according to the store owner, allegedly shot a man in the neck early Thursday morning. There was also a heavy police presence at the store to control the group.
The store employee, 38-year-old Charles V.M. Moore, is accused of shooting a customer following an altercation. Moore reportedly called 911 to report an issue he was having with a customer around 1 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The shooting victim, who Mitchell said drove himself to University Hospital, told police he was shot at Bader’s Food Mart by an employee. The victim said he was in a verbal altercation with the employee and the employee shot him after he left the store.
Moore admitted to firing a shot and showed police the rifle he used after being questioned. In a Mirandized statement, Moore stated he was in an altercation with the victim and the victim threw store items at him.
Moore was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault. The store owner told WAVE 3 News he is no longer an employee at Bader’s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.