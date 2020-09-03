Radcliff police looking for missing teen Rosalyn Velazquez

By Shellie Sylvestri | September 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 3:28 PM

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old who was last seen ten days ago.

Rosalyn Velazquez, 15, of Radcliff, has dark brown or black hair and brown eyes.

A post on the Radcliff Police Department Facebook page said she was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 24.

Anyone who sees Velazquez or has information about where she is should call local law enforcement or RPD at (270) 351-4470. Her missing person case number is 2020-15074.

Please help us locate a missing minor. Rosalyn Velazquez, 15 years old, was reported missing today by her mother. If...

Posted by Radcliff Police Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

