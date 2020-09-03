3rd highest day of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky at 906

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 906 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths across Kentucky. It is the third-highest day of confirmed cases in the state since the outbreak began in March.
During his daily state media briefing, Beshear said that in the Commonwealth, there have now been 50,885 total cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than 185,000 people in the United States per the CDC.
Kentucky’s death toll now stands at 976.
The state’s positivity rate is 4.53%, which Beshear said is a good sign as the number of tests administered continues to rise.
Of the new cases, 124 are under the age of 18.
Watch the Thursday media briefing below.
