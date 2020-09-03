StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Record rainfall in Louisville today with totals nearing 3″ in the east end with the city standing at 2.33″ as of 10AM.
Will see we more rain? There is a chance, yes. We are only expected isolated to widely scattered t-storms this afternoon. And perhaps a shower near sunrise tomorrow. That shower chance will be the actual cold front passing through. That means the weather will improve rapidly throughout Oaks Morning and it still looks great for Derby Day!
In fact, Labor Day is even trending drier, but much warmer.
The video will cover how this weekend will evolve plus a look at a very complex setup into next week.
Have a Goode one!
