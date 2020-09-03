Tiz the Law and his shot at the Triple Crown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tiz the Law heads into the Kentucky Derby as the only horse in play for the 2020 Triple Crown, something his connections accomplished in June. Sackatoga Stable and trainer Barclay Tagg won the 2003 Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide, and then completed the triple when Tiz romped home in the Belmont Stakes.
“You talk about the asterisks and all of that, I’m not gonna worry about that, I just want to go win another Kentucky Derby,” owner Jack Knowlton said.
His horse is the 3-5 morning line favorite to do just that. Tiz the Law has won six of his seven lifetime starts, the only blemish coming at Churchill Downs last November in the Kentucky Jockey Club, a bobble at the start and traffic trouble were the issue, but he still found some room and was running late.
“He got off just a step slow and the Kentucky jocks did a little schooling on Manny that day,” Knowlton said. “Every race since then Manny has been able to establish that outside position and Tiz, it doesn’t matter, he can be two, three wide going around the whole course and when it’s time to go to the finish line he’s just been able to take off.”
He started 2020 with a win in the Holy Bull at Gulfsteam Park, followed it up with by cruising home in the Florida Derby, and then came the Belmont. At a mile and an eighth, he was much the best.
His final tune up, a speedy mile and a quarter win in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga, at just over two minutes, a time that would rank 7th in Derby history at the distance.
“He just adapts to anything,” Tagg said. “That’s what is so exciting in his races, you think he’s gotten in trouble here and in trouble there and in trouble there and next thing you know he’s in front and you didn’t even see him get there. He’s a pretty amazing horse. I’m not saying because he’s ours, it’s just, I don’t know if I’ve seen a horse like him.”
“Nothing fazes him, he is low key and you’ve probably seen the pictures, he’s just laying down in the stall and he’s just sleeping and snoring. I mean he’s so easy for them to deal with, totally different than Funny Cide,” Knowlton recalled. “Funny Cide, even though he was a gelding, he was hyper.”
Count NBC race caller Larry Collmus among his fans. Collmus has some high praise for Tiz the Law.
“I would rank him right up there with, or maybe past American Pharoah and Justify,” Collmus said, when comparing Tiz to the most recent Triple Crown winners. “I think he’s that good and to be able to win a Triple Crown this year might be harder than it normally would be just because all these horses have had a chance to get better and develop and it’s just so spread out, that this horse if he’s able to pull it off, he gets a lot of credit. The asterisk will be there too, because the Belmont was a mile and an eighth, so it’s just a different year, but the horse is just unbelievably talented.”
