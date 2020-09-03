Victim of homicide at Shelby St. convenience store identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of man killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a convenience store in the Merriwether neighborhood has been released.
Richard Susewell, 40, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds approximately 30 minutes after being taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Susewell was shot around 9:55 p.m. at at CAPS Food Mart and Deli in the 1500 block of S. Shelby St.
No arrest have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
