Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.
Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.
“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.
Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:
- Disney Princess Vanity
- Gotta Go Flamingo
- FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
- Squeakee
- My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
- Barbie Farm Barn Playset
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls
