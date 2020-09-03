Will we do it differently this holiday to avoid a COVID surge?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With no fans allowed at the track for the Kentucky Derby combined with the Labor Day holiday, many people may be planning a get together at home. But medical experts want to know if you have really planned safely? And will we all do it differently this time?
We keep hearing safety when it comes to small gatherings: Stay outside, social distance, have plenty of hand sanitizer around and use masks if needed. according to Scotty Davenport, the Bellarmine University men’s head basketball coach, it’s pretty simple stuff.
Davenport desperately wants his kids to play and the world to move forward, but fears it won’t happen if we don’t change behavior.
“It happened Memorial Day, it happened July 4th,” Davenport said of a rise in cases of Coronavirus, “let’s learn from those two mistakes.”
It’s certainly when COVID-19 cases shot up nationwide and public places started shutting back down. Norton Health leaders said spikes in coronavirus cases show-up well after the big gatherings.
“Prior to the holiday, cases are low and then two weeks out, they increase 300 (cases) to 400,” Kimberly Mitchell, a Norton Health Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, said.
In Kentucky, 237 COVID-19 cases were reported July 2, but by the July 21 that grew to 646. In Indiana, 589 cases reported July 4, climbed to 934 just over a couple weeks later.
“This is the hand we are dealt,” Davenport said, “we can’t change it.”
An avid horseracing fan, this year is especially difficult for Davenport not to be at the track. His friend, trainer Dallas Stewart, has a Kentucky Oaks contender, Tempers Rising, a horse that happens to be owned by his daughter-in-law’s parents, Ballard High School grads Mark and Nancy Stanley. You better believe, a few close friends are coming over to Davenport’s house to watch.
“We will socially distance on a screened in porch,” Davenport said, “on an outside deck with a table, two separate TVs where nobody has to congregate and smother the TV and we will have sanitizer everywhere.”
Davenport is asking his friends to bring their own food too, which gets a medical thumbs up.
“Coach Davenport, I think that is an excellent plan,” Mitchell said.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also took a minute on Thursday to remind folks to enjoy themselves on the holiday weekend, but to remember not to be careless.
