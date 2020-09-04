Beshear confirms 809 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths on Oaks Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On a very different Kentucky Oaks day in the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear has updated new COVID-19 numbers within the state.
In a release sent by the Governor’s office Friday, Beshear said that on a weekend normally filled with parties and gatherings, this Labor Day and Derby weekend needs to work a little differently to prevent spread of the virus.
“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” Beshear said. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”
There were 809 new cases reported on Friday, with 98 of those cases reported as children 18 years old or younger. Kentucky has now reported 51,677 total cases of the novel coronavirus.
Beshear asked for all Kentuckians to continue being vigilant in following all health guidelines.
“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” Beshear said. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”
Friday’s report included 11 new deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 987 deaths.
“We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases,” Beshear said.
There have been 910,697 tests administered in Kentucky so far according to the latest update. Kentucky’s positivity rate now stands at 4.70 percent, and at least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
