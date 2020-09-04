Covid-19 expected to slow Jefferson County Court proceedings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four staff members in the Jefferson County Attorney’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.
The office said today three Assistant County Attorneys and a victim advocate all tested positive today.
Those people led to another 12 Assistant County Attorneys and four other staff members being exposed. Those 16 people are all self quarantining. The local health department is working on further contact tracing at this time.
Nearly 20 percent of the staff are currently fighting the virus or in quarantine.
The office says the District Court will most likely be impacted in the coming weeks. That call will be left to the local chief District Judge and the state’s Administrative Office of the Court.
“Anyone who isn’t taking measures to protect themselves from COVID or thinks it cannot reach their family or business is making a serious mistake,” said Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell. “It has come to our office even with consistent mask use, sanitizing, and working to stay physically distanced. I urge everyone to take all possible precautions this Labor Day and Derby weekend to limit the spread of this disease.”
