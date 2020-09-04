Death investigation underway in Scott County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State police are investigating a death in Scott County.
Thursday afternoon, the body of 54-year-old Billy James Wagers lying in the woods near the Leota Trailhead of the Knobstone Trail. That’s near the Scott-Washington County line.
No foul play is suspected in Wagers’ death, and the Scott County Coroner has ruled the cause of death as natural. The family has been notified.
State Police investigators were assisted by the Scott County Coroner, Indiana Conservation Officers, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and Scott County EMS.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.