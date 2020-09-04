DERBY WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine and crisp air

- DERBY: Sunny and pleasant
- LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and warmer, more humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any leftover cloud cover from this afternoon will fade away overnight tonight, leaving us cool and crisp with lows in the 50s.
While it’s not the first Saturday in May, Derby Day weather will be a bit cooler and less humid than normal for the first weekend in September. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Don’t forget to watch the race live around 6 p.m. on WAVE 3 News!
Saturday night looks mainly clear with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will be a mostly sunny affair with highs surging back into the mid 80s. Humidity levels will still be a bit below normal for this time of year, so it won’t feel that bad.
By Labor Day we’ll see high temperatures back close to 90 degrees once again as humidity goes up. We’ll have a slow-moving cold front in our area Wednesday through Friday of next week that will give us potentially several rounds of rain during that time, leading to some slightly cooler air by next weekend.
