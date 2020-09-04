Finnick the Fierce scratched from Derby field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The field for the 146th Kentucky Derby is down to 16 after Finnick the Fierce, a 50-1 longshot, scratched from the race.
Finnick the Fierce, who is blind in his right eye, drew post position 1 on the inside rail.
“Because he’s blind on the right eye, he carries himself a little funny,” owner Arnaldo Monge said. “And we always knew that. But ever since he arrived, the vets have been keeping an eye on the horse and I’m telling Rey ‘well, they’re concerned about this’ and there might be a legitimate reason but a regular vet doesn’t seem to think so. So we’re always trying to do the best for the horse so we made the decision (to scratch) because we don’t want to go tomorrow and we’re all excited and then he gets scratched at the post. So we always said this is a horse for the long term. It was an honor to be selected (for the Derby) but at the end of the day the most important thing is the horse. Maybe we are missing something I don’t know, but I think the plan is to do more diagnostics on him and if everything is OK we’ll run another day. What can we do, that’s life.
“I didn’t notice anything but it was always the right front. That’s the same side as his eye and it’s always been that way. Rey rides the horse and said ‘this horse is fine’ and that he didn’t feel anything. I don’t know. I know horse racing is under scrutiny all the time so I understand not trying to risk that publicity.
“We’ll have to see what comes out of this next diagnostic test. Just to be on the up and up, we’ll probably send him to Rood and Riddle and get an independent opinion on the horse. If all is good, (the Preakness) could be a consideration. Maybe the Breeders’ Cup. Rey wanted to turn him out after the Derby anyway but it will depend on how this comes out. It’s a bummer but we’ll be back.”
Finnick the Fierce joins King Guillermo as scratches from this year’s race. Art Collector was taken out of the race by his connections hours before the post position draw.
The scratches will leave stall positions 1, 18, 19 and 20 open in the new 20 horse starting gate empty. The program numbers will remain unchanged.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.