GE Appliances reach tentative agreement on labor contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances announced it has reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with a local labor union on Friday.
According to a press release from GE Appliances, the company reached an agreement with IUE-CWA Local 83671 in Louisville, which is now subject to review and ratification by the union’s 4,000 members who work at Appliance Park.
The new contract features pay enhancements and benefits for employees and additional workplace flexibility.
On Monday, workers at Appliance Park participated in drive-thru voting at the union hall for a strike authorization. Union members who participated said that costs of healthcare had outpaced their wages.
“It has been three months, but I think our members will appreciate the time and effort the negotiating committee took to develop a contract that serves their needs,” IUE-CWA Local 83761 President Dino Driskell said. “We look forward to our members having the opportunity to vote on this agreement.”
“The Union and the Company have worked very hard to address key employee topics of wages, work practices and increased flexibility to balance both work and personal life,” Rob Fritz, GEA Chief Negotiator for Appliance Park said. “With this contract, endorsed by Union leadership, we are showing confidence and support for our employees at Appliance Park.”
In order for the proposed contract to be ratified, a majority of Union members need to vote to accept the terms.
Leaders of the IUE-CWA labor union are expected to share the agreement with members next week. The vote on ratification for the agreement has not yet been scheduled.
