Judge suspended for misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 53rd District Judge Donna Dutton is on a two week suspension after an incident on a July 18 trial.
The Judicial Conduct Commission says Dutton accused an attorney of stealing from her husband. She followed it by saying the defense counsel quote: “Not going to be conflicted out forever,” which parties involved in the case took as a threat. The did not recuse herself after the bench conference happened.
The Judicial Commission leaned she also attempted to stop the defense Counsel from obtaining the video of the day’s incident. The counsel says she also tried to improperly pressure both the Shelby County Circuit Clerk and Judge Linda Bullock to not give out the video of what happened. Her interference is what led the Administrative office of the Courts to step in.
The 53rd district represents Shelby, Spence, and Anderson counties.
She will be able to return to the courts on September 20.
