Kanye West application for Ky. ballots under review

Kanye West, file photo (Source: AP Images)
By Brett Martin | September 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kanye may become a presidential candidate on the Kentucky ballot.

Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted about it Friday saying just a simple... “Yep.”

Adams tweeted further clarification later saying he’s currently reviewing the 19,000 signatures requesting him for the ballot.

Kanye announced his bid for president this year on July 4 via Twitter.

He’s missed deadlines to get on ballots in many states. Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming preacher is currently his Vice Presidential candidate.

