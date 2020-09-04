Kanye West application for Ky. ballots under review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kanye may become a presidential candidate on the Kentucky ballot.
Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted about it Friday saying just a simple... “Yep.”
Adams tweeted further clarification later saying he’s currently reviewing the 19,000 signatures requesting him for the ballot.
Kanye announced his bid for president this year on July 4 via Twitter.
He’s missed deadlines to get on ballots in many states. Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming preacher is currently his Vice Presidential candidate.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.