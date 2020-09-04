Louisville Hotel re-opens amid pandemic

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the dining and hospitality industries struggled through COVID-19 restrictions, some of those businesses are starting to re-open their doors.
At least one hotel and restaurant re-started operations Friday in Nulu in time for Derby weekend.
Hotel Distil had been closed for five months.
“It started from the complete shut down where there was nothing downtown,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Mark Billing, “and over the last five months just kind of evolved.”
Before opening, Distil knew they had some plans for Oaks and Derby, but that meant they had to make some changes in order to keep everybody safe.
“We have our Derby Day brunch,” Billing explained, “and also we have our race on the roof, which is an elevated Derby watch experience.”
The folks at Distil have taken precautions for the re-opening Friday evening.
They said Whiskey Row in Nulu was thriving before COVID-19 struck and they hope to get back there very soon
