2 men sent to hospital in Cecil Ave. shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are reported wounded by gunfire in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cecil Ave. just before 6 p.m.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said they were called to the scene for reports of two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police found the two males, who were both transported to University Hospital. Both victims are expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
