Metro Corrections inmate death under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD says an LMDC Officer found an unresponsive inmate in the housing unit.
The officer immediately called for medical help and attempted to save the inmate according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.
The person was taken to University of Louisville hospital by EMS but later died.
LMDC says the 36-year-old inmate was being held on a Kentucky parole violation warrant.
The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating. LMDC Chief of Staff Eric Troutman instructed LMDC Professional Standards to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates.
Their deceased’s name has not been released at this time.
