‘My Old Kentucky Home’ to be performed at Derby 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky Derby tradition will continue at Churchill Downs with some modifications.
In a tweet, the racetrack says that after careful consideration the 100 year tradition of playing the official song of the Commonwealth, My Old Kentucky Home, will happen at Derby 146.
PREVIOUS STORY: Will ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ be played at the Derby?
However, track officials say the playing of the song during the post parade will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection.
After two scratches, 16 horses are expected to Run For The Roses Saturday evening.
