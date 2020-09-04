Oakland City man sentenced in wire fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of scamming two businesses out of $248,000 will spend 46 months in prison.
38-year-old Joshua Eaden of Oakland City ran the scheme through his Best-One Tire & Service in Princeton.
Investigators found he’d racked up more than $180,000 in fake invoices for products he never provided for Gibson County Coal.
At the same time he filed those invoices, he also collected multiple customer benefits from Firestone who he had a partnership with.
He was found guilty on October 24, 2019, of 17 Counts of wire and mail fraud.
His sentencing hearing was delayed multiple times under the premonition he’d been injured and was blinded in an accident.
The FBI investigated his claims and found they were not true. The FBI observed him golfing through much of 2020, including days right after he was scheduled to be sentenced.
The judge sentencing Eaden increased his sentence for obstruction of justice for exaggerating and misleading the Court about his alleged blindness.
“Mr. Eaden abused his position and the trust his company had in him for one simple reason – greed. To top that off, he thought he could play on the sympathy of the court for a lighter sentence by presenting a disability that was proven to be blatantly false through the dedicated work of our agents,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis. “This sentence should send a clear message to anyone who would engage in such illegal activities that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will ensure you are held accountable.”
Eaden will serve 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and must pay $244,683 in restitution.
“Mr. Eaden was a trusted employee by many in and around the Princeton community,” said US State’s Attorney Josh Minkler. “His greed got the best of him, and now his career of lies, deceit and fraud are over. This prosecution should remind those out there who defraud local businesses, that they will face real consequences.”
