OAKS FORECAST: Feeling great for this Kentucky Oaks Day!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front has cleared Indiana and much of Kentucky, including Louisville. This sets the stage for a really pleasant afternoon for the Kentucky Oaks with temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees this afternoon! Residual clouds break up through the evening leaving us clear and cool overnight. Lows fall into the 50s by early Saturday morning.
Derby Day on Saturday features plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Don’t forget to watch the race live around 6 pm on WAVE 3 News! Saturday night looks mainly clear with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Sunny skies remain on Sunday and Labor Day as highs gradually increase. By Monday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s. Dry conditions remain through the holiday weekend.
