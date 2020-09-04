Picks for Oaks and Derby

Gamine will almost certainly get to the front in the Oaks, and will try to take the field wire-to-wire. The key in the race to me is what Swiss Skydiver’s jockey, Tyler Gaffalione chooses to do. Will he try to chase her early on, or let another jock and filly go after Gamine and try to take some starch out of her? Gaffalione probably has to go after Gamine and challenge her at some point down the backstretch.