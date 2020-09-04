Portland Ave. shooting victims identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are dead after a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood late Thursday night.
Dispatchers were called in reference to a shooting in the 2400 block of Portland Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Emergency crews arrived and found 52-year-old Zachary Stewart of Louisville and 31-year-old Devin Eggers of Sellersburg dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators with the LMPD Homicide Unit are handling the case.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
