Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146 in an upset

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a year without in-person fans at Churchill Downs, delayed from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 146th Run for the Lilies took place Friday evening.
It was Race 12 on a 13-race card, all happening without fans in the stands at Churchill Downs Friday. Nine three-year-old fillies were scheduled to run in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks race.
Shedaresthedevil has won the 2020 Kentucky Oaks. Swiss Skydiver comes in second for place and Gamine in third for show. Pulling in an upset, Shedaresthedevil’s odds were 20-1.
Payouts for the Kentucky Oaks are listed below:
WIN - 7 - Shedaresthedevil - 20/1
Win - $32.30
Place - $8.40
Show - $3.80
PLACE - 1 - Swiss Skydiver - 8/5
Place - $3.80
Show - $2.60
SHOW - 5 - Gamine - 1/1
Show - $2.40
Churchill Downs listed the track Friday morning as fast, and listed the turf as good. Oaks Day went without a drop of rain in sight.
This year’s race looked much different with security protocols in place for owners and trainers that were allowed inside, all to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race had been postponed in March, moving both the Oaks and Derby from May to the first weekend in September.
It marked the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby was not run the first weekend in May.
Gamine was the favorite leading into Friday’s race, with odds on the filly being an even-money 1/1. She was trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by John R. Velazquez.
The running of the Oaks began with Gamine leading the race, but with less than one furlong to go, Shedaresthedevil overtook Gamine on the outside for the lead. Gamine was then overtaken by Swiss Skydiver and ended up in third.
Shedaresthedevil won in record time of 1:48:28.
