Two teens shot in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are recovering after a shooting overnight.
Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police were called to the area of Northwestern Parkway and Parker Avenue. Officers found two people - a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl - with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and are stable at this time.
Officers believe that the shooting took place in a car in front of 2400 Portland Avenue, according to witnesses. The victims then drove to safety for medical assistance.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.