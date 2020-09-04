Until Freedom shares Derby protest plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans are not allowed inside Churchill Downs for the 146th Kentucky Derby, but LMPD said Friday they are expecting a large crowd outside on Saturday.
Several groups are calling on people in the community to join them in protesting on Saturday.
“We have full intent to blackout derby this weekend,” Aaron Jordan, co-founder of No Justice No Peace Louisville, said.
National group Until Freedom, and others calling themselves Black Liberal Justice Groups, said at a press event Friday morning they aren’t backing down from fighting for justice.
“It seems as though everyone wants us to move on and what black people are saying, what our allies are saying is that we will not move on,” Timothy Findley, pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Church, said. “We want justice for Breonna Taylor.”
Leaders of the protest groups argued they believe Derby shouldn’t be happening at all.
“We want to stand in solidarity and let the city know that we do not approve of them having a recreational, leisure celebration like the Derby, something that brings in lots of revenue for the city,” Jordan said.
Until Freedom co-founders called the city’s reaction to protests dramatic, adding that the fencing and police presence at the track is unnecessary.
“Truth is being met with an over-emphasis on police is exactly why you’re seeing protest around the country,” Findley said. “We’re policed differently, as insulting as this is if you grow up black in this city and country, you’re met with this.”
LMPD held a press conference Friday afternoon, clarifying that the large police vehicles near Churchill Downs are armored vehicles and the fences are put out here every derby weekend for crowd control and to avoid anyone stepping into the roadway.
“We have had fence up every year,” LMPD Col. LaVita Chavous said. “We do this every year for the safety of the participants coming to Churchill Downs and anyone else who may be in the area.”
Until Freedom says they will be in town until justice is served in the Breonna Taylor case.
The group will be meeting at South Central Park at 4:30 P.M. Saturday to protest. They plan to march from there and will figure out a route that will ensure they are seen and their voices are heard.
