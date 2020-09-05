Beshear updates COVID numbers on Derby Day: 790 new cases, 6 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear released an update on Derby Day with new case numbers of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
The governor began his statement commenting on an unusual Derby Day taking place all over the state.
“Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19,” Beshear said. “For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”
Saturday’s update confirms 790 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, with 98 of those cases reported from children 18 years old or younger. The youngest case was reported as a three-month-old.
The total number of cases in Kentucky is now at 52,464. Beshear also said the positivity rate for Kentucky now stands at 4.22 percent.
“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Beshear said.
Six new deaths were included in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 993.
As of Saturday, 930,374 tests have been administered so far in Kentucky. Total number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19 is now at least 10,613.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
