Man known as ’The Angry Viking’ speaks on group’s presence in Louisville

Stevens has expressed his issue with the groups planning Churchill Downs protests, including the NFAC and its leader John Jay Johnson, who also goes by the name Grand Master Jay. WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee interviewed Johnson, where she asked about his group’s intentions in Louisville, as well as what Johnson meant by wanting to burn the city down when the NFAC gathered in Louisville in July. Gee also asked Johnson about the possibility of “white supremacist” groups gathering in the city on Derby day.