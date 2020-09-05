Mayor Fischer, LMPD provide Derby day protest updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day of protests with hundreds in attendance had three arrests as of 8:15 Saturday evening according to LMPD.
Lt. Colonel Lavita Chavous says Derby is busy every year but this year has been a different type of busy.
Chavous said the large intersecting groups peacefully interacted with each other throughout the day and LMPD didn’t have to intervene.
Most of LMPD’s resources were focused around the Churchill Downs. Chavous said during most of the day officers didn’t get involved, but they were always nearby to act if they had to.
Three arrests were made during protests. Those came from vandalism dealt to a dump truck, illegal handgun possession, and marijuana charge.
