Two adults, juvenile injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One adult is in serious condition and two others are being treated for injuries after a crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 P.M. Saturday near Greenbelt Highway and Ashby Lane.

LMPD says a person driving a Jeep northbound on the Greenbelt when he ran a light and hit an SUV crossing at Ashby.

The jeep rolled from the collision and the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV and a juvenile in the vehicle were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

No charges are anticipated in the crash.

