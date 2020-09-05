Two injured in unrelated shootings across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is undergoing surgery and another is recovering after two shootings across the Metro.
They both happened around 8:30 P.M. Saturday.
The shooting in the 600 block of Lindell had one victim. A man in his 30′s or 40′s was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive.
Near the same time, a shooting was reported at 44th and Broadway. They found a man in their late teens or early 20′s who’d been shot. He was taken to University hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling both investigations which remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
