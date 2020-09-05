What we know: Planned protests happening around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.
A group who said they want to be called Patriots gathered at Cox Park Saturday morning before making their way to Waterfront Park. The group said they have plans to go from there to the courthouse in downtown Louisville.
Another group known as NFAC began gathering a South Central Park around 11 a.m. The group said they had plans to march to another location but have no disclosed where.
Until Freedom also announced plans to gather at South Central Park at 4:30 p.m.
Until Freedom has been in Louisville for months and has been vocal about wanting to see officers charged in the Breonna Taylor case. They have also called for a boycott of the Kentucky Derby.
Taylor was killed on March 13 while LMPD officers were serving a warrant at her apartment.
Sept. 5 marked the 101st day of protests in the city.
