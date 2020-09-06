Celebration of Life memorial planned for George Hauck, creator of the Dainty Fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The most popular man in Germantown-Schnitzelburg and creator of the Dainty Fest, George Hauck, will be celebrated in a memorial event prior to his funeral Tuesday.
The Germantown-Schnitzelburg Facebook group announced the celebration of life event for Hauck will be held around 3 p.m. near the old Hauck’s Handy Shop at Goss Avenue and George Hauck Way.
The post says in honor of Hauck’s enjoyment of Labor Day, 100 small flags would be shared in honor of Hauck’s 100 years of life.
Hauck died Tuesday at the age of 100. In addition to the creation of the annual Dainty Fest and his store, the World War II veteran also created the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen Dinner. He was also a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was a long-time volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor for 50 years.
His family said there will be a private funeral service on Tuesday.
