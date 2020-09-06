Churchill Downs shares behind-the-scenes look at the call of Derby 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ve seen and heard the most exciting two minutes in sports, but have you ever wondered what Derby looks like from the announcer booth?
The Kentucky Derby account on Instagram posted a video Saturday showing Travis Stone’s call of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Stone was named Churchill Down’s track announcer back in 2015, becoming one of the youngest voices of Churchill Downs at the age of 30.
View the full video here:
