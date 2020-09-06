1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway by Elizabethtown police after a reported shooting leaves one man dead and a female in critical condition.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Westport Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Elizabethtown Police Department Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham, when police arrived on scene they found a male victim that had already died. The victim has been identified as Juwone Doleman, 23, of Danville.
A female victim was also found on scene and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they have not identified a suspect at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125, or by calling the anonymous Hardin County Crime Stopper tip line at 1 (800) 597-8123.
