Differences in community outside Churchill Downs on Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year has brought a lot of exceptional changes and the biggest event in Louisville wasn’t spared.
While there were differences inside Churchill Downs due to the COVID pandemic, there were changes outside the track as well for those who live nearby.
Horses ran on the track inside Churchill Downs, meanwhile, people marched outside the track. A community heard the sights and sounds of its people demanding change.
“I have never seen this kind of thing in Louisville and I love it,” Donell Kinnison said. “This is beautiful thing.”
Kinnison is a father of three and has explained to his kids what they’ve been seeing going on in their streets. As a Black man, Kinnison says he has a harder life because of the color of his skin; to see people claiming to march for justice gives him hope for his kids future.
“Have some sympathy, we are people; we aren’t slaves,” Kinnison said. “[There were] mostly white people on the fence because they understand that we are people. "
The already, unusual Derby day on the Saturday in September didn’t have people with bright colored dresses, suits or elaborate fascinators.
Instead, people of all races stood up at the track fences with homemade signs in hand, chanting at LMPD and other law enforcement securing the track, calling for social justice and systemic change.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.