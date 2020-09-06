Family of four dead in Bloomington triple-homicide, suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Four people have died in a residence in Bloomington from a suspected triple-murder suicide, according to Bloomington police.
A report from NBC affiliate WTHR reveals the initial report came in around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Police said a woman who went to pick up a friend in a home on the 2600 block of South Olcott Boulevard called police upon finding her friend dead inside.
The woman said that she had knocked and had used a key to get inside when no one answered.
Four people were found dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived. The preliminary investigation of the scene leads police to believe a 61-year-old man had shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, 26-year-old daughter and 18-year old son before shooting and killing himself.
WTHR reports that the motive for the shootings is not known at this time, and that more information will be released pending the notification of next of kin.
