FORECAST: Getting warmer, still dry

- LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and warmer, more humid with a slight chance of showers north of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The warming trend continues Today with highs returning to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will still be a bit below normal for this time of year, so it won’t feel that bad.
Temperatures won’t fall as much Tonight as they have in the previous nights. Expect lows in the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Labor Day continues to look mainly dry, but we’ll keep a very small shower chance in the forecast north of Louisville thanks to increasing humidity and a cold front nearby. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
We’ll keep a small shower chance in the forecast Monday night north of Louisville, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday remain hot with highs near 90 and increased humidity. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Thursday into early Friday, followed cooler and less humid air for the weekend.
