Homicide, shooting numbers in August keep pace for record level of gun violence, community activist says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of homicides and shootings for the month of August is keeping Louisville on pace for a record level of gun violence this year, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
The new report, based on numbers from LMPD’s Homicide Unit, said there have been 22 homicides in August, and 65 non-fatal shootings reported.
Christopher 2X, anti-gun violence advocate and executive director of the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, said the level of gun violence in the city is especially concerning amid a pandemic and continuing racial unrest.
“We’ve had three months of horrible gun violence, with more than double the typical numbers for homicides and non-fatal shootings,” Christopher 2X said in a release.
Within the first two days of the month of September, there have been an additional four homicides. The city’s total number has now reached 108, and 2X said that it is likely this year’s total could top the record of 117 homicides from 2016.
“I never thought I would see this consistent, high number of shootings in our community,” 2X said, “and so many young lives are being destroyed and families and friends are suffering.”
July’s report confirmed 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings, a record-setting month of gun violence according to 2X and LMPD data. The numbers eclipsed the monthly record set earlier in June, with 70 non-fatal shootings and 11 homicides.
2X said five to eight homicides a month, and 25 non-fatal shootings would be a typical average month-to-month, but said even one is too many.
“In the best of times, families and children impacted by gun violence suffer tremendously,” 2X said. “With everything else going on, it’s even more difficult for families and kids to get help, for kids to succeed academically and thrive.”
Through the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, 2X tracks shooting and homicide numbers provided by LMPD to bring attention to the issue of gun violence. The group also provides guidance and support to families impacted by gun violence.
