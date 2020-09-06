Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 851 new cases, 2 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday morning with new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.
The ISDH confirmed 851 new positive cases in Indiana as of Sunday morning, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 99,804.
Sunday’s report has also confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. The health department has now confirmed 3,140 total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
There have been 9,963 new individuals tested according to Sunday’s update, with 18,615 new COVID-19 tests administered. A total of 1,138,868 individuals have been tested for the virus so far in Indiana, with 1,537,182 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 11,365 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,271 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients that have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana is now at 75,680 according to the latest data, which brings the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 80.7 percent Sunday morning.
