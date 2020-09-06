Man in “life-threatening” condition after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a third shooting on Derby Saturday left a man fighting for his life.
LMPD says the shooting happened shortly before 11 Saturday night. Officers found an adult male who’d been shot in the 1800 block of Fust Avenue.
He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries LMPD describe as life-threatening.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
