Oldham County Schools reopen for preschool, elementary in-person learning

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools announced that some facilities will be reopening for in-person instruction starting next Wednesday.
The school system said careful consideration and discussion with the Oldham County Health Department determined they will resume in-person instruction for elementary schools and preschools.
Elementary schools will resume on a normal Monday through Friday scheduled on September 16. Preschools will follow with their reopening of in-person instruction on September 21.
OCS said the reasons for reopening now for elementary schools is that the health department continues to report manageable numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county. They also say elementary school students are at lower levels of risk due to limited interactions compared to secondary students, and would benefit more from in-person learning.
Students had started off the school year completely online on August 24 after initially planning to offer in-person learning for families who chose to do so.
Strict health and safety guidelines will be followed for students returning to in-person learning, including temperature checks, required face coverings at all times with the exception of eating, drinking, or outside while social distancing, and increased cleaning protocols.
Oldham County Middle and High Schools are scheduled to start the year with an A/B alternating in-person schedule on September 28. Students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy will remain enrolled in online learning for this trimester with no changes in schedule.
